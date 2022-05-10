Virgin Australia, Qatar Airways Announce Partnership

DALLAS – Virgin Australia (VA) and Qatar Airways (QR) announce a new partnership for seamless travel across both carriers’ networks.

The agreement, which will begin later this year, will provide passengers with better access and exclusive advantages when traveling between Australia and QR’s global network.

The expansive codeshare will also promote Australia’s trade and tourism while opening up a world of new travel choices for both airlines’ customers.

Photo: Virgin Australia

175 Destinations Combined

Qatar Airways currently operates daily flights into Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, in addition to three weekly flights into Adelaide and Auckland, New Zealand. Thanks to the new codeshare agreement, QR passengers will be able to travel easily to 35 destinations on VA’s wide domestic network, including major Australian tourist sites such as Cairns, Gold Coast, Alice Springs, and Broome.

Passengers on QR will also have access to VA’s newly relaunched short-haul foreign markets, which include Fiji and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Similarly, passengers of VA and members of the airline’s award-winning Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty program will be able to immediately access Qatar Airways’ route network of more than 140 global destinations, including the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Qatar Airways covers 54 European locations with over 600 flights every week, providing Virgin Australia customers with a wide selection of options.

Further, members of both Velocity Frequent Flyer and Qatar Airways Privilege Club will benefit from the new alliance. Customers of QR will be able to earn and redeem Avios points while flying with VA, and Velocity members will receive comparable privileges when flying with QR. Travelers will also have access to both carriers’ lounges across the globe.

Photo: Virgin Australia

Comments from Airline Officials

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “We have a strong, long-standing relationship with Australia and this agreement with Virgin Australia comes at a time when it is needed the most. This partnership will give Australian passengers access to the world that they have so acutely missed these past two years, to be able to reconnect with family and friends, and keep the wheels of trade moving.”

Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Officer Jayne Hrdlicka added, “Today is more great news for Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer members who are hungry to travel internationally. We are incredibly focused on creating great travel experiences and our new partnership with Qatar Airways will significantly expand Virgin Australia’s footprint into the Middle East, Europe and Africa, offering hundreds more ways our guests can seamlessly see the world.”

Hrdlicka added, “Qatar Airways has been a very important partner to Australia during the pandemic, maintaining vital connectivity to the world in difficult circumstances. We are proud to have Qatar Airways join the Virgin Australia family and we look forward to welcoming their guests onboard Virgin Australia services later this year.”

Featured image: Virgin Australia-Qatar Airways Partnership. Photo: Virgin Australia