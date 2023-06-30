Virgin Australia Lands in Tokyo
Airlines Routes

Virgin Australia Lands in Tokyo

DALLAS — Virgin Australia (VA) has touched down in Japan, following its maiden flight to Haneda, Tokyo.

To commemorate the occasion, VA introduced a Japanese-inspired menu for the service, which includes bento boxes, dumplings, miso soup, noodles, curries, sake, and Japanese lager.

The Cairns-Haneda service will be available year-round, transporting 30,000 passengers on this new route between Australia and Japan. With same-day connecting flights from major Australian cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, Cairns serves as a convenient connection point for the Tokyo service.

Virgin Australia codeshares with ANA All Nippon Airways, hence today’s (NH) 6416 outbound flight number.

“Creating wonderful travel experiences starts in the air, and we are excited to bring a little slice of Tokyo to life on board for our guests, whether that is building excitement before they touch down or to mark the unforgettable trip they don’t want to end,” said Nick Rohrlach, Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO and Japan Services Representative.

Photo: Virgin Australia

Featured image: Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 (the Tokyo route was operated with a -700). Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

JetBlue Launches Transatlantic Flights to Paris

June 30, 2023
Airlines, Newswire, Uncategorized

Lynx Air Pilot Collective Agreement Negotiations

June 29, 2023
Airlines, Embraer

Airlink Adds Three Embraer E195-E1s from AerCap

June 28, 2023
Airbus, Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines Expands A330 Fleet

June 28, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X