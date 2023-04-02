Virgin Australia Relaunches Flights to Vanuatu

DALLAS – Brisbane-based Virgin Australia (VA) has restarted its nonstop service between Australia and Vanuatu. VA aims to enhance connectivity in Pacific regions and grow its international short-haul routes.

The airline plans to grow its international short-haul network by 50% in the next year compared to 2023.

Virgin Australia VH-YFR Boeing 737-800 | Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways

Australia to Vanuatu

VA resumed service with a direct flight from its hometown Brisbane Int’l Airport (BNE), to Bauerfield International Airport (VLI), Port Vila, on March 31, 2023, utilising one of its Boeing 737-800s.

The flight from BNE took off at 10:40 local time, and after being airborne for three hours and 40 minutes, it touched down at VLI.

It will operate five weekly flights during peak season and three times weekly services around the year.

The airline will also offer connections via BNE from various other Australian cities, including Melbourne (MEL), Sydney (SYD), Adelaide (ADL), Canberra (CBR), Perth (PER), Cairns (CNS) and Townsville (TSV).

Virgin Australia takes flight to Vanuatu. Photo: Virgin Australia.

Executive Insights

VA’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley stated, “This is an important and longstanding connection for Virgin Australia, which started flying between Australia and Vanuatu nearly 20 years ago.”

“It means Australians now have another wonderful Pacific Island destination just a short flight away and an opportunity to enjoy the unique beauty and culture of Vanuatu.”

Meanwhile, Vanuatu Tourism Office CEO Adela Issachar Aru added, “Australian visitation has continued to rise steadily since Vanuatu’s borders reopened in July 2022, and greater connectivity to Vanuatu, thanks to Virgin Australia, will help us welcome even more holidaymakers to our shores in 2023 and beyond.”

“We are excited to see more Australians answer the call of Vanuatu and look forward to seeing Virgin Australia’s red and purple in our skies again,” added Issachar.

