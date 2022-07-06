July 6, 2022
Virgin Atlantic Adds Tampa to Its Transatlantic Expansion
DALLAS – Virgin Atlantic (VS) will begin operating a new direct flight on November 3, 2022, from London Heathrow (LHR) to Tampa International (TPA) as part of its ongoing transatlantic expansion.

The new year-round service will begin with four weekly flights and then increase to daily service starting on November 28. It will be an addition to VS’ four-x-daily flights to Orlando (MCO) and twice-daily service to Miami (MIA).

As per its transatlantic expansion, after the airline started offering direct flights between Edinburgh and Orlando in March 2022, it then began to fly from London to Austin in May 2022.

Virgin Atlantic will be the only airline that directly connects the Tampa Bay area with LHR, providing more than 190,000 seats annually.

Virgin Atlantic G-VPRD Airbus A350-1000. Photo: Roland Rimoczi/Airways

Comments from Virgin Atlantic, Tampa International Airport

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic.

Joe Lopano, Chief Executive Officer, Tampa International Airport, commented, “We at Tampa International Airport are thrilled to offer our first-ever nonstop route to Heathrow and launch this new partnership with Virgin Atlantic. Not only does this create another Tampa-London option for our leisure travelers, but there’s a huge upside for our thriving business community to now have a direct connection to the world’s premier business airport. We expect this to be a popular route during what we know will be a very busy winter travel season at TPA.”

Featured image: Virgin Atlantic G-VPRD Airbus A350-1041. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

