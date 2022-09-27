September 27, 2022
Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam Alliance
Airlines Industry Routes

Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam Alliance

  • by
  • September 27, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced that it will join the SkyTeam global airline alliance from early next year. 

The decision to join SkyTeam comes as no real shock, as VS joins its transatlantic airline partners KLM (KL), Air France (AF), and part-owner Delta Air Lines (DL). 

Virgin will become the alliance’s only UK member and strengthen its position across the Atlantic with services from its London Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) hubs.

At Heathrow, the SkyTeam alliance airlines, including VS, are established at Terminal Three, ‘providing customers with smooth airside transits and the most convenient connections times possible.’

The move will strengthen Virgin’s global offering, as well as SkyTeam’s presence in the UK. Photo: Virgin Atlantic.

Boost for Customers

From early next year, VS customers will be able to access over 1,000 destinations in 170 countries across six continents. Over 750+ airport lounges across six continents. 

The airline’s loyalty program ‘Flying Club’ will also receive a boost with customers able to earn rewards and miles across its new partner airlines.

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said, “At Virgin Atlantic, we strive to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers, and SkyTeam shares that customer-first ethos. 2022 marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. 

“Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines. It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximised loyalty benefits.”

By joining the alliance VS customers will be able to access over 1,000 destinations across 170 countries. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Long Time Coming

Rumors have circulated for years regarding VS joining a global alliance, with SkyTeam the obvious choice. But the long-haul carrier instead chose to focus on its bilateral airline partnerships

SkyTeam Chairman Walter Cho called Virgin Atlantic “an iconic British airline,” one that is “synonymous with innovation and excellent service.” He went on to say that the group was “delighted to welcome them into our alliance.”

Featured Image: Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000 (G-VRPD) ‘Rain Bow.’ Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Safety, Safety, Uncategorized

Hurricane Ian to Upset Travel in the Sunshine

September 27, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Norse Atlantic Receives AOC from UK Regulator

September 27, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Qatar Airways’ Newest A380 Destination

September 27, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, Routes

Aer Lingus to Put A320neo into Service

September 27, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks