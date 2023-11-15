Vietnam Airlines Becomes Member of the AAPA

DALLAS — Vietnam Airlines (VN) has achieved official membership in the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), a significant step in the airline’s efforts to expand international collaboration and strengthen its presence in the Asian region.

Membership in the AAPA grants VN the opportunity to engage in the association’s meetings and collaborative initiatives. This facilitates the airline’s ability to stay informed on industry trends and exchange valuable information. Furthermore, VN gains access to expert insights, forecasts, and advice from top professionals within the region and around the world. These activities contribute to enhancing the airline’s management efficiency, operational effectiveness, and service quality.

Being a part of the AAPA also enables the Vietnamese flag carrier to establish and fortify partnerships with leading airlines in Asia. This opens up avenues for diversifying its range of products and services, ultimately providing passengers with more appealing and high-quality options.

VN-A861 Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at MAD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Resumption of Nonstop Flights to London

This month, the Vietnamese airline resumed its nonstop flights from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Hanoi Noi Bai Airport (HAN). The airline operates a three-weekly nonstop service to LHR from Ho Chi Minh City Airport (SGN), which is a stopover from HAN to LHR on VN’s direct flights.

The Vietnamese flag carrier offers four rotations a week between LHR and HAN. Flights depart LHR Terminal 4 at 11:00 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and will arrive in HAN at 05:45 the following day. In the other direction, flights will depart HAN at 01:10, arriving in LHR at 06:50—all local times.

The flights are scheduled to operate as overnight journeys in both directions. This allows for easy onward connections to various destinations in Vietnam, Asia, and Australasia.

Vietnam Airlines VN-A871 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

For the aforementioned flights, the airline has selected the fuel-efficient Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, seating up to 274 passengers in a standard three-class cabin configuration, according to ch-aviation.com data.

The cabin configuration includes 211 seats in economy, 35 in premium economy, and 28 in business class. Passengers will be able to conveniently connect with flights in VN’s route network.

Vietnam Airlines flies to numerous destinations, including Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Featured image: Vietnam Airlines VN-A868 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways