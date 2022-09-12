DALLAS – Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet (VJ) has confirmed that it will receive Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 2024 to 2028, having recently reaffirmed orders for 200 of the type.

VietJet and Boeing agreed to revise the delivery schedule of 200 aircraft to fit the company’s growth and post-COVID-19 recovery and in light of the Zero COVID policy in China, which has softened the Southeast Asia market.

VietJet had previously signed an initial order for the Boeing 737 MAX in 2016 during a visit to Vietnam by then-US President Barack Obama. This deal was increased at the FIA2018 when the airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an additional 100 aircraft.

The 2018 agreement included 80 Boeing 737-10s and 20 737-8s. A year later, in 2019, the order doubled the total to 200 aircraft. The Vietnamese LCC would refresh the agreement with Boeing at FIA2022, reaffirming the previously-announced MAX order.

Featured image: Boeing