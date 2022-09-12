September 12, 2022
VietJet Boeing 737 MAXs to Arrive by 2028
Airlines Boeing Deliveries Uncategorized

VietJet Boeing 737 MAXs to Arrive by 2028

DALLAS – Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet (VJ) has confirmed that it will receive Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 2024 to 2028, having recently reaffirmed orders for 200 of the type.

VietJet and Boeing agreed to revise the delivery schedule of 200 aircraft to fit the company’s growth and post-COVID-19 recovery and in light of the Zero COVID policy in China, which has softened the Southeast Asia market.

VietJet had previously signed an initial order for the Boeing 737 MAX in 2016 during a visit to Vietnam by then-US President Barack Obama. This deal was increased at the FIA2018 when the airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an additional 100 aircraft.

The 2018 agreement included 80 Boeing 737-10s and 20 737-8s. A year later, in 2019, the order doubled the total to 200 aircraft. The Vietnamese LCC would refresh the agreement with Boeing at FIA2022, reaffirming the previously-announced MAX order.

Featured image: Boeing

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Industry

Lufthansa Pilots Refrain from Strikes until June 2023

September 12, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, Boeing, Industry

30 New Jets For Air India

September 12, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Turkish Airlines Becomes World’s Largest Network Carrier

September 11, 2022
Airlines, Airports

Aer Lingus Cancels All Flights from Dublin Airport

September 10, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks