Vietjet Announces New International Services from Vietnam

DALLAS — Vietjet Air (VJ), Vietnam’s largest private airline, has unveiled plans to launch five new international services from Vietnam to Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The move aims to expand the airline’s global network and provide more affordable travel options for passengers in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore.

VietJet Air VN-A853 Airbus A321Neo. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Ho Chi Minh City-Perth, Hanoi-Hong Kong Routes

To start, the airline is strengthening its flight network between Vietnam and Australia by introducing two new services from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide, with five weekly flights starting on November 21, 2023.

These routes will make VJ the first airline from Vietnam to connect to Australia’s five largest cities: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Starting on December 22, 2023, VJ will then commence daily flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong. The flights will depart from Hanoi at 08:55 and arrive in Hong Kong at 11:50 local time.

The return flight from Hong Kong to Hanoi will depart at 12:50 and land at 13:50 local time. This convenient route will allow VJ travelers from Hong Kong to easily reach various destinations in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc.

Photo: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways

Phu Quoc-Busan, Phu Quoc-Taipei Routes

Phu Quoc, a popular emerging tourist destination in Vietnam, will also benefit from new VJ services to Korea and Taiwan. Starting on December 10, 2023, the airline will operate daily flights between Phu Quoc and Busan. The flights will depart from Phu Quoc at 1:15 and arrive in Busan at 8:05 local time. The return flight will leave Busan at 8:55 and arrive in Phu Quoc at 12:40 local time.

Additionally, the carrier will launch a direct service between Phu Quoc and Taipei starting on January 17, 2024. This route will operate four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The departure from Phu Quoc will be at 08:25, with an arrival in Taipei at 13:00 local time. The return flights will depart from Taipei at 14:00 and land in Phu Quoc at 16:50 local time.

These new international services by the “new-age carrier” will provide travelers with more options for convenient and affordable travel between Vietnam and various destinations in Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Featured image: Ratchapon Pipitsombat/Airways