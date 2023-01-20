Uzbekistan Airways Places A320neo-Family Order
  • January 20, 2023
DALLAS – Uzbekistan Airways (HY) has announced it will order 12 Airbus A320neo family airliners as part of the carriers fleet renewal program.

The deal is made up of four A321neos and eight A320neos. A delivery time frame and engine provider have yet to be announced.

Photo: Airbus.

Current Fleet

The Tashkent-based carrier is already an Airbus A320 operator with several leased neo and ceo variants. These are fitted with the CFM Leap-1A and CFM56 power plants. It also has several Boeing 757-200s, 767-300ERs and 787-8s.

“The contract signed with Airbus is a new step in our fleet modernization strategy aimed at offering our passengers the most modern and comfortable aircraft,” said Ilhom Makhkamov, Chairman of the Board of HY.

“At the same time these new fuel-efficient A320neo Family aircraft will help us to further expand and strengthen our footprint in Central Asia as well as develop our domestic and international network.”

Speaking of the deal, Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus said, “Our cooperation with Uzbekistan Airways dates back to 1993. It is an honor that the A320neo Family has now again been chosen. We see good potential for growth in the Central Asia region in the years to come.  The modern and efficient A320neo will enable Uzbekistan Airways to benefit from this growth and play a leading role in this region.”

Featured Image: The airline is already an A320neo operator. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

