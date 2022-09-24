September 24, 2022
9/24/2001: US Airways Announces Closure of MetroJet
History

9/24/2001: US Airways Announces Closure of MetroJet

  • by
  • September 24, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, US Airways (US) announced the closure of its low-cost subsidiary MetroJet in 2001. Based at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), the airline was established to compete with the growing number of low-cost rivals encroaching on its operation.

Initially, five Boeing 737-200s were transferred over from its mainline parent. The jets were the oldest in the US fleet and the move allowed the carrier to achieve greater utilization of the type before retirement. A bold new livery was applied, which included a bright red fuselage, a grey belly, and a stylized stars and stripes flag tail logo that matched its parent.

MetroJet’s 737s were transferred over from its mainline parent and would eventually be painted in the subsidiary’s bold red livery. (Photo: Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfielding, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Inaugural Flights

Flights from BWI to Cleveland (CLE), Providence (PVD), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Manchester (MHT) took to the skies on June 1, 1998.

In a short time, the carrier’s fleet had swelled to 49 Boeing 737s flying to 25 destinations. Passengers were enamored by the airline’s low fares and the fact they could earn Dividend Miles, US Airways’ loyalty program.

Following MetroJet’s closure, its ageng fleet of 737-200s, many of which were over 20 years old, were retired from service. (Photo: aeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Closure

MetroJet was meant to improve its parent’s financial position. However, it actually began to cannibalize US Airways’ operations. Its aging fleet, increasing competition from main rival Southwest Airlines (WN), and the events of 9/11 only exasperated the situation.

As part of its restructuring following the terrorist attacks, US Airways announced it would close down its low-cost subsidiary. MetroJet’s final flight took place in December 2001 and its fleet was retired from service.

Featured image: MetroJet started life with just five Boeing 737-200s. It went on to operate 49 of the type. Photo: By Konstantin von Wedelstaedt – http://www.airliners.net/photo/MetroJet-%28US-Airways%29/Boeing-737-2B7-Adv/0327414/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15210560

Tags:

Share This Post:

editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

History

9/23/2019: Thomas Cook Airlines Ceases Operations

September 23, 2022
History

9/22/2006: CR Airways Rebrands as Hong Kong Airlines

September 22, 2022
History

9/21/1992: Kiwi International Launches Flights

September 21, 2022
History

9/20/2001: French Carrier Air Lib Is Created

September 20, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks