12/28/1936: Uruguayan Aeronautical Company CAUSA is Founded

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Compañía Aeronáutica Uruguaya S. A. (CAUSA), a private Uruguayan airline, was founded in 1936. The airline operated between 1938 and 1967. Its base of operations was Carrasco International Airport (MVD).

Uruguayan banker and writer Jules Supervielle and Colonel Tydeo Larre Borges founded CAUSA. The airline’s objective was to establish operations on the profitable and interesting route between Montevideo and Buenos Aires. Operations began on March 12, 1938, using two German Junkers Ju 52//3m seaplanes purchased new for US$150,000.

The planes arrived from Brazil, where they had been assembled after their arrival by sea from Germany. These aircraft, of excellent construction and mechanically reliable, were already massively used by Lufthansa (LH) and the Luftwaffe and were then being used in the Spanish Civil War war scene by the Condor Legion.

The Junkers in service with CAUSA were the CX-ABA (C/N 5877), christened “El Uruguayo,” and the CX-ABB (C/N 5886), “El Argentino”. The airline entered from that moment on in competition with the Argentine airline Corporación Sudamericana de Servicios Aéreos, which also offered passenger service with seaplanes between the two capitals of the Rio de la Plata.

Lockheed L-749A Constellation of CAUSA Uruguay at Montevideo Carrasco in 1975. Photo: RuthAS, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Post-war Aircraft, Operations

At the end of World War II, CAUSA entered into competition with the Argentine airline ALFA, the forerunner of Aerolineas Argentinas, and decided to purchase two modified Short Sunderland seaplanes. The seaplane services continued to be very popular with passengers, so a third Sunderland was purchased in 1946.

By 1961, seaplanes began to fall out of favor with the public, and the airline finally discontinued their service in May 1962. At that time, CAUSA decided to change its business strategy, concentrating on conventional aircraft operations to replace seaplanes.

To this end, it acquired four Curtiss C-46 Commando aircraft: C-46F CX-AYR (c/n 22403), C-46A CX-AZS (c/n 30393) ex-Real Aerovias Brasil, C-46F CX-BAH (c/n 22531), and C-46F CX-BAM (c/n 22392).

The service of the Curtiss with CAUSA was very brief, and by 1964, it had sold all these aircraft to ARCO Aerolineas Colonia. Instead, management decided in 1962 to purchase three Lockheed Constellation type L-749A-79-33 aircraft from KLM (KL). Two of the Constellations were delivered to CAUSA in 1962, and the third arrived in 1963.

Constellations remained in service until the airline ceased operations in May 1967. These abandoned, immobilized, and deteriorating aircraft, a product of the passing years, then became a familiar and sad sight in a corner of MVD in the late 1960s and mid-1970s.

Featured Image: CAUSA Lockheed Constellation. Photo: FAU521, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.