UPS to Add Two Used Boeing 747-8F’s

DALLAS – Louisville-based United Parcel Service, known as UPS (5X), is adding two additional second-hand Boeing 747-8Fs to its fleet in 2024. The American shipping giant operates its own large cargo airline with 292 aircraft, including 28 747-8Fs.

According to its annual report, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the airline will receive “seven new and used Boeing 767-300 aircraft to be delivered in 2023, 21 new Boeing 767-300 aircraft to be delivered between 2024 and 2026, and two used Boeing 747-8F aircraft to be delivered in 2024.”

UPS placed an order for 14 Boeing 747-8Fs, with options on 14 more in October 2016, in a deal worth some US$5.2bn at list prices at the time. It is the largest operator of the type in the world.

UPS Boeing 767-300ER(F) (N316UP). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

MD-11 Replacement?

The largest Boeing freighter is no longer produced. The last 747 was delivered to Atlas Air (5Y) on January 31, 2023. Since the Jumbo Jets’ first commercial flight in 1970, Boeing has delivered 1,574 of the type to customers worldwide.

The order will potentially be used to replace UPS’s ageing MD-11F fleet. After Lufthansa Cargo retired its final MD-11F a year and a half ago, UPS is one of the last three operators of the type.

UPS began retiring the tri-jet freighter earlier this year. It still has 40 of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered aircraft in the fleet.

Featured Image: UPS Boeing 747-84AF (N633UP). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.