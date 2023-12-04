UPS to Build New Hub Facility at Hong Kong International Airport

DALLAS — United Parcel Service (UPS) and Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) have reached an agreement to develop a new hub facility at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). The airport is confident that this complex will enhance HKG’s cargo capacity and solidify its position as the world’s top air cargo hub.

The new express cargo facility, expected to be completed in 2028, will have the capability to handle nearly one million metric tons of freight annually. It will be constructed on a two-hectare land parcel with airside access.

The exterior of Hong Kong International Airport at night Photo: Toyotaboy95 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

Hong Kong, e-Commerce, Global Trade

Fred Lam, CEO of the airport, stated that they recognize the increasing significance of e-commerce in global trade and have been actively pursuing strategic new facilities to seize new opportunities and enhance their competitiveness in the air cargo sector. The addition of UPS’s facility will further strengthen the airport’s position as a leading global air cargo and e-commerce fulfillment hub.

In 2022, HKG handled a total of 4.2 million metric tons of cargo, maintaining its status as the busiest airport for international cargo volumes. Once the three-runway system is fully operational, the airport will be able to handle an annual cargo volume of 10 million metric tons.

AAHK highlights that several major air cargo projects at HKG are nearing completion or progressing well this year. In addition, the airport’s express cargo handling capacity has expanded, and a new premium logistics center focused on e-commerce has recently been finished.

Featured image: UPS Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways