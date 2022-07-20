UPS Flies to Bangalore, India

DALLAS – Cargo Carrier UPS (5X) added its second destination in the Indian subcontinent—Bangalore (BLR). A newly opened cargo handling facility there supports the facilitation of the UPS Jumbojet that brings in and carries out cargo.

A 15,000-square-foot space in BLR will connect South India’s automotive, textile, defense, and aerospace manufacturing hubs to parts of Asia, Europe, and America. The new service to Bangalore will be operated by UPS’s Boeing 747-8F, five times a week, and operate six weekly Delhi (DEL) flights. One weekly flight will directly connect Bengaluru to UPS’s largest international hub in Cologne, Germany for import and export.

“India is very important when it comes to raw materials feeding the rest of the world,” stated Ismet Demirel, director of transportation for UPS in India, the Middle East, and Africa. “The importance of having us in Bangalore is to give our customers an agile network so they can reach out to the world quicker than before.”

“We look forward to welcoming UPS’s 747-8 aircraft, further connecting Bengaluru to the world,” said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy & development officer at Bangalore International Airport.

“Our airport is on track to become a world-class cargo hub powered by leading global logistics providers like UPS, who are meeting the exponential growth of e-commerce and boosting trade for businesses in southern India.”

Image Kempegowda International Airport

UPS ties Up with India’s IndiGo

The American cargo giant and India’s giant, IndiGo, partnered up in a joint venture that goes by ‘Movin’ – Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN will offer a range of extensive express and premium service coverage across India with a strong portfolio of B2B domestic services including day-definite as well as express and time-definite solutions.

Based out of Gurugram, North India operations will ramp up come July initially with a focus on Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore which will later be followed by more metros and cities across the country.

N633UP UPS Airlines Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

UPS Fleet

UPS has picked the 747-8 for Bangalore, given its 16% more fuel efficient than 747-400 and a higher payload of approximately 307,000 pounds, no doubt here. Last year, UPS placed a $1.5 billion order for 19 Boeing 767 freighters that’ll arrive from 2023 onwards.

The current fleet size stands at 290 – a mix of the 757-200F, 767-300F, A300-600F, MD-11F, 747-400F, and 747-8F that connect more than 220 countries.

Featured image: Otto Kirchof/Airways