UPS Purchases Eight Additional Boeing 767 Freighters

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – UPS has placed a new order with Boeing for eight additional 767 Freighters. The additional purchase will bring UPS’s fleet of 767 Freighters to 108 aircraft, allowing the international carrier to further upgrade and sustainably expand its fleet.

The 767 Freighter, which is based on the 767-300ER (Extended Range) passenger jet, has an intercontinental range and can carry up to 52.4 tonnes of revenue payload 3,765 nautical miles (6,972.8 km), making it a versatile platform for long-haul, regional, and feeder markets. The type cruises at approximately .80 Mach (530 mph).

In 1995, UPS became the Boeing 767 Freighter’s first customer, and the company has since bought 108 of the aircraft. Currently, the carrier is using 238 Boeing freighters, including the MD-11, 747, 757, and 767.

According to Boeing, 90% of the freighter capacity in use today, which flies millions of tonnes of cargo around the world, comes from the American aircraft manufacturer.

N336UP, UPS Boeing 767-300ER(F) @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from UPS, Boeing

“The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the world. This is a very versatile aircraft that we operate across every region of the globe,” said UPS Executive Vice President and President U.S. Nando Cesarone.

“With these aircraft, our fleet will continue to be among the most modern in our industry, meeting our customers’ needs while improving our efficiency, sustainability, and reliability.”

“This repeat order from UPS is a testament to the outstanding cargo capabilities of the 767 Freighter and further demonstrates Boeing’s market leadership in the freighter segment,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

“UPS will operate more than 100 767 Freighters with this order and will build its fleet of Boeing and Boeing-heritage airplanes to more than 260 airplanes. We are honored to play an important role in UPS’s efforts to operate a more sustainable, more efficient fleet.”

UPS N364UP Boeing 767-346(ER)(BCF). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Air Cargo in a Post-pandemic World

Air cargo still plays a significant part in advancing e-commerce and supporting supply chains in international trade. According to estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), pre-pandemic 2019 air cargo revenue was more than double what it was in 2021.

According to Boeing’s 2022 Commercial Market Outlook estimate., in the next 20 years, carriers will need 2,795 additional dedicated freighters, including 940 new widebodies, 555 widebody converted freighters and 1,300 standard body conversions.

By 2041, the worldwide freighter fleet will increase from 2,250 aircraft to 3,610 aircraft.

Featured image: N305UP, UPS Boeing 767-300ER(F) @KPDX. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways