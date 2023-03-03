Universal Hydrogen Performs First Test Flight

DALLAS – California startup Universal Hydrogen completed its maiden test flight yesterday morning. They used the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 aircraft which was powered by the hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system.

Universal Hydrogen shared the accomplishment on social media and stated, “This morning, in Moses Lake, WA, a 40-passenger airliner powered by hydrogen fuel cells took to the sky for the first time. It is by far the largest fuel cell powered airplane ever to fly.”

As cited by FlightGlobal, the US-based company replaced one of the aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney PW123 turboprops with a fuel-cell-powered system. Fuel cells utilize hydrogen and air to generate electricity which powers the aircraft.

Universal Hydrogen De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft | Photo: Universal Hydrogen LinkedIn Page

A Universal Milestone

On March 2, 2023, the airline flew its 40-seater regional De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 aircraft. The airplane is nicknamed Lightning McClean and took off for the first time at 8:41 am PST from Grant County International Airport (KMWH). It flew for 15 minutes, achieving an altitude of 3,500 MSL.

The company received the special flight certificate from the FAA on February 7. They will continue such test flights for the next two years and will likely enter the market by 2025.

To witness this historical achievement, the envoys from Connect Airlines (MW) and Amelia, the US and European launch customers for the hydrogen airplanes were present at the airport, reported the BusinessWire.

While commenting on this milestone, John Thomas, CEO of MW said, “Today will go down in the history books as the true start to the decarbonization of the global airline industry and we at Connect Airlines are extremely proud of the role that we, as the first US operator, will play in leading the way with Universal Hydrogen.”

“With this technology, and the improvement of government positive regulations I am confident that we can turn the tide of public sentiment and once again make aviation a shining beacon of technological optimism,” said Alain Regourd, President of Amelia.

The hydrogen-powered aircraft is not just a revolutionary pristine product; it is a mark of hope and advancement, a beacon of light in a world that desperately needs it, said Universal.

Universal Hydrogen De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft | Photo: Universal Hydrogen Twitter account

About Universal Hydrogen

The company focuses on producing a hydrogen logistics network for the future of aviation. They consider hydrogen a superior fuel for flying and will power aviation’s new golden era, where airplanes are powered by renewables and release nothing but water.

The startup has congregated the world’s leading aviation and hydrogen dexterity to give the industry the opportunity of clean flight, perpetually.

Feature Image: Universal Hydrogen De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft | Photo: Universal Hydrogen Twitter account