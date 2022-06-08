United Announces San Francisco, Brisbane Flights

DALLAS – Today, United Airlines (UA) announced nonstop service between San Francisco (SFO) and Brisbane (BNE) in a move that will bolster its transpacific network.

Customers will have improved reach within Australia thanks to UA’s partnership with Virgin Australia (VA). In total, the partnership will give UA passengers access to around 20 cities in Australia.

The service will operate three times weekly on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring the airline’s Polaris business class product.

The route’s launch is supported by The Queensland Government’s Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, which works to help rebuild the country’s tourism industry.

According to the airline, the new service will support 385 local jobs and bring in US$73m into the economy.

Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

United in Australia

Australia is a key international market for UA, and is the longest-serving U.S. carrier in Australia, having served the country for more than 35 years.

Currently, the airline flies a number of routes between SFO, LAX, Sydney (SYD), and Melbourne (MEL). Notably, the airline faces very little competition on its routes between San Francisco and cities in Australia.

Between SFO and Sydney (SYD), UA operates the largest aircraft in its fleet, the Boeing 777-300ER, while it operates the smaller Boeing 787-9 aircraft between SFO and MEL, and between LAX and SYD.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United said, “With United’s strong history in Australia – and now with a great partner in Virgin Australia – it’s the ideal time for United to expand service to Brisbane as demand for travel continues to grow.”

He continued, “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve looked for strategic ways to grow our international network, and we’re proud to be the first U.S. airline to put a new dot on our route map across the Pacific.”

Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO, Brisbane Airport Corporation said, “This new service from United is a gamechanger for Queensland and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the United network to experience the sunshine, beaches, and Queensland’s unique outdoor lifestyle.”

With the SFO-BNE nonstop service, UA becomes the first U.S. airline to add a new transpacific destination since the pandemic.

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways