United Airlines, Pilot Union Reach Contract Deal

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) and its pilots’ union have struck an agreement on new contract conditions, becoming the first major carrier to do so since the COVID pandemic began. The crisis has continued to cause havoc in the sector, exacerbating a pilot shortage and training backlog.

The Air Line Pilots Association and UA did not release the contents of the agreement on Friday, although they are expected to include increased pay and other benefits.

The accord must still be approved by the union and, later, by the pilots.

United Airlines Malpensa-Chicago Inauguration May 2022. Photo: United Airlines

A Deal amid Staffing Shortages

United Airlines is not immune to the pilot shortage. Because of a lack of pilots flying for the smaller regional carriers that feed its network, the Chicago-based airline, like others, has been forced to reduce routes and park planes.

Delta Air Lines (DL), Southwest Airlines (WN), and American Airlines (AA) are still negotiating with pilot unions, which have established picket lines in recent months to protest harsh schedules.

Featured image: United Airlines N29985 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways