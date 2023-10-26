United Unveils Largest-yet Transatlantic Summer Schedule

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) is expanding its transatlantic network for the summer of 2024 with its largest-yet schedule. This includes the introduction of new non-stop flights between New York/Newark and Faro, Portugal, as well as new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome, and Malaga.

The airline is also bringing back nine popular seasonal routes to Portugal, Italy, France, and Spain earlier than usual, giving customers more time and options to explore Europe.

United has the most transatlantic destinations among all U.S. airlines and remains the only airline offering direct connections between the U.S. and Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca, and Tenerife.

N67134, United Airlines BOEING 757-200, KEWR EWR. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

New Service to Faro, Portugal

Starting on May 24, UA will be the first and only airline to offer direct flights between the United States and Faro, Portugal. The new service from New York/Newark will operate four times a week on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

United already serves more destinations in Portugal than any other U.S. carrier, with year-round service between New York/Newark and Lisbon, as well as seasonal service between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, New York/Newark and Porto, and New York/Newark and Ponta Delgada, Azores.

N14102, UNITED AIRLINES BOEING 757-200, B752, PHX KPHX, HER ART HERE -NEW YORK / NEW JERSEY. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

New Flights to Reykjavik, Rome, Brussels, Malaga

On May 23, UA will resume seasonal flights between Reykjavik and New York/Newark for the first time since summer 2022. The daily flights will be operated on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

Additionally, the carrier will add flights to popular European destinations, including a second daily frequency between New York/Newark and Brussels starting on March 30, a second daily frequency between Washington/Dulles and Rome starting on May 23, and daily service between New York/Newark and Malaga starting on May 2.

United Airlines N69063 Boeing 767-400 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Earlier Starts to Seasonal Service

Recognizing the increasing demand for spring shoulder season travel, UA is resuming several of its most popular routes earlier than usual. Last spring, the airline flew 33% more customers across the Atlantic compared to 2022, and the airline expects this trend to continue in spring 2024.

To accommodate this demand, UA will begin service on several routes earlier, including Washington Dulles-Lisbon, Washington Dulles-Barcelona, and Washington Dulles-Rome starting February 15; New York/Newark-Nice, Chicago/O’Hare-Rome, and Chicago O’Hare-Milan starting March 30; New York/Newark-Naples starting April 5; and New York/Newark-Malaga plus San Francisco-Rome starting May 2.

United Airlines N69063 Boeing 767-400 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Continued Growth in Asia-Pacific, Latin America

Finally, UA’s network across the Pacific will expand by over 30% next summer, with non-stop service to 15 destinations, including new routes between San Francisco and Manila as well as San Francisco and Beijing.

The airline will also increase its Latin American schedule by 10% in the summer, extending some of its newest and most popular routes. This includes new service between Denver and San Juan, Denver and Montego Bay, New York/Newark and Barbados, and New York/Newark and Curaçao.

United has had the upper hand internationally among the big three U.S. airlines, as confirmed by the carrier’s latest earnings call. It is safe to say that today’s announcement will only strengthen UA’s position even more.

Tickets for UA’s new summer 2024 flights are available for purchase on its website.

Featured image: United Airlines N668UA Boeing 767-322(ER). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways