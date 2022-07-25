United Airlines Announces Washington-Berlin Summer 2023 Service

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) is to launch a daily flight between Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport (BER).

The new daily summer seasonal service is set to commence on May 25, 2023, and will be operated by one of UA’s 240-seat Boeing 767-400ERs. The three-class airliner will seat 39 in Polaris, 70 in economy plus, and 131 in economy.

Originally, UA was set to launch the IAD-BER rotation on May 6, 2022. However, the airline announced in March 2022 that it would postpone the route, along with a new service to Prague (PRG).

The route will be flown by one of UA’s Boeing 767-400ERs. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways.

Second Berlin Service

Despite flying between New York (EWR) and the German capital for many years, it will be the first time the airline has flown between these city pairs. The EWR service had been suspended due to the pandemic and restarted on March 28, 2022. Previously the route had operated to Berlin’s now closed Tegel Airport (TXL).

Flight UA234 will depart IAD at 17:45 EST, arriving at 08:20 CET the following day. The return leg will see flight UA235 leave BER at 11:10 CET, landing back at IAD at 14:30 EST.

Featured Image: The new route complements UA’s daily service from EWR. Photo: Berlin Airport