United Expands Its Embraer E175 Fleet With SkyWest Order

DALLAS – Through its regional carrier SkyWest Airlines (OO), United Airlines (UA) has ordered 19 additional Embraer E175 aircraft. The order will expand SkyWest’s E175 fleet that it operates exclusively for United Express from 90 to 109.

United Express (SkyWest Airlines) N619UX Embraer E175. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

The new SkyWest E175s will join United Express’ fleet under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA), an arrangement where a major carrier “purchases” the use of the regional airline’s aircraft, flight crews and other related services. A CPA is similar to wet leasing but usually over a longer time period.

Delivery of the 70-seat aircraft, which will have a three-class configuration, will begin in Q4 2024. The order is valued at US$1.1billion.

About United Express

United Express is the brand name for the regional branch of UA, under which five individually owned regional airlines operate short- and medium-haul feeder flights. Besides SkyWest, the other regional carriers that make up United Express are Commute Air (C5), GoJet Airlines (G7), Mesa Airlines (YV), and Republic Airways (YX).

N124SY, United Express (SkyWest Airlines) Embraer E175LR. Andrew Henderson/Airways

SkyWest Leads in Operating E175s

Chip Childs, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SkyWest said, “SkyWest is already the largest E175 operator in the world, and when this order is delivered we will have over 250 E175s.

Martyn Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “We are pleased to build upon our superb partnership with SkyWest. The E175 is truly a versatile aircraft, the backbone of North American regional aviation.”

Featured image: United Express (SkyWest Airlines) N610UX Embraer E175. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways