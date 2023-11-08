United Airlines Expands Florida, Ski Destination Flights

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) announced today that it will expand service to popular Florida destinations this winter, offering nearly 20% more flights compared to last year. This includes adding more flights to Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and other sunny locales.

For the first time ever, the airline will operate mainline aircraft between Key West International Airport (EYW) and major hubs like Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Newark. This will nearly double the number of available seats on these routes. Some of the major Florida route expansions include more daily flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa. Chicago to Fort Myers and Denver to Fort Lauderdale will also see increased flight frequencies.

According to the airline’s booking data, Miami and Orlando rank among the top five most-searched domestic destinations for winter 2023. Increased demand in Florida has prompted the carrier to utilize larger aircraft like the Boeing 777 and Airbus 321neo, giving customers more options for seating and amenities.

United Airlines’ first A321neo. Photo: Airbus

United’s Ski Destinations

In addition to beach vacations, UA remains the largest U.S. carrier for ski destination travel. The airline will continue providing direct flights to 11 top ski spots, such as Jackson Hole, Vail, and Big Sky, this winter.

For skiers, UA plans to add more nonstop options from its Newark hub to popular mountains out west like Jackson Hole and Big Sky. The airline will also expand its northeast regional service with more flights to ski destinations in Colorado and Montana.

The last time we heard from UA, it announced the launch of nonstop flights from the Continental U.S. to the Philippines—from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in Manila. The new flight is part of UA’s expansion in Asia, which includes Hong Kong and Taipei.

Featured image: United Airlines Boeing 777-200 N74007. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways