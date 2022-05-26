UK Unveils 10-point Strategy for Aviation Recovery

DALLAS – The UK government has established a 10-point policy called “Flightpath to the Future” to assist the aviation industry in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To build the aviation sector of the future, the new strategy focuses on consumers, jobs, and innovation, the latter for the sector to become more sustainable.

During a visit to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), Aviation Minister Robert Courts unveiled the plan, whose initiative aims to re-establish customer trust while creating a competent and diversified talent pool and sustaining jobs across the country.

This new plan will be backed by a new Aviation Council, which will include representatives from airlines, airports, the aviation sector, and government authorities.

In addition, as part of the strategy, the government intends to create a new aircraft passenger charter in 2022 to assist travelers in understanding their rights when flying. Collaboration with business and consumer groups will be used to produce the charter.

Furthermore, the UK government also expects to unveil its jet zero strategy later this year, outlining its blueprint for achieving the 2050 goal of net-zero aircraft.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Comments from Government Officials

Courts said, “The pandemic posed an existential threat to the aviation sector. Now recovery has started, we have a chance to build back better than ever before. Through this new strategy, I’m setting out ten priorities to ensure we build an industry that’s not only fit for the future but one that’s world-leading.”

“By working closely with the sector to focus on sustainable growth, powered by the latest innovations, we can ensure aviation creates jobs and opportunities across all four nations of the UK.”

On his part, UK Civil Aviation Authority CEO Richard Moriarty said, “As aviation recovers, we share the government’s ambitions for the sector to build back to become cleaner, greener, more innovative and to continue prioritizing safety and delivering for its consumers.”

“The established and emerging aviation and aerospace sectors and their stakeholders will need to work together to deliver this, and I’m looking forward to the Civil Aviation Authority being part of that collective effort.”

Featured imagE: Ferrovial Airports