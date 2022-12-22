UK Government Issues Funds to Create Jet Fuel From Household Waste

DALLAS – The UK Government has awarded five projects a share of £165m funds to cut CO2 emissions by creating sustainable air fuel (SAF) solutions.

The five projects have a variety of schemes to create SAF, from converting everyday household waste to extracting waste gases.

These processes are intended to cut CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes every year, the equivalent of taking 100,000 cars off the road. Combined, they will produce around 300,000 tonnes of SAF per year. It is also hoped that these projects will create thousands of green jobs.

An artists impression of the Altalto Immingham plant. Photo: Velocys PLC.

Waste to Wings

Port Talbot steelworks, Wales, will see its waste gas extracted and converted into fuel. Experts believe this process could generate 30 million gallons of biofuel for the aviation industry annually.

SAF plants will be built in Teeside, Immingham and Ellesmere Port to convert domestic and commercial waste into fuels.

Sustainable fuel company Velocys PLC will build the plant in Immingham. Speaking of the new project, ‘Altalto,’ the company’s CEO Henrik Wareborn said he was “delighted” with the money awarded. He added it would “help to accelerate the production of SAF at commercial scale in the UK using our technology. The grant will allow us to begin feed for our waste-to-SAF plant in Immingham, which already has planning permission.”

Another project will create a SAF plant using carbon capture technology from a gas-fired power station and hydrogen made from renewable electricity.

The government recently teamed up with Virgin Atlantic (VS) to operate the world’s first “net zero” transatlantic flight in 2023. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

“A Flight of Fancy”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Using waste or by-products to refuel airliners sounds like a flight of fancy, but thanks to £165 million of Government funding, it’s going to help us make guilt-free flying a reality.

“It’s exactly this kind of innovation that will help us create thousands of green jobs across the country and slash our carbon emissions.”

Meanwhile, the boss of Airlines UK, a group established to ‘encourage long-term and sustainable growth in aviation,’ Tim Alderslade, said that the funding “shows the Government shares our ambition of a home-grown SAF industry here in the UK.”

“This could generate tens of thousands of jobs and huge GVA, levelling-up and exports potential for the UK. It’s a big prize and one we are committed to working with Ministers to achieve,” he added.

Featured Image: The five projects will produce around 300,000 tonnes of SAF per year. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.