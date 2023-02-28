Two Boeing 787s to Be Scrapped for Spare Parts

DALLAS — Two 10-year-old Boeing 787 Dreamliners are to be dismantled and scrapped simultaneously for spare parts. They are managed by Irish companies and will be scavenged only after ten years of service.

These dismantlings are a rare occurrence. This is the first time that Dreamliners are getting tossed to serve the ‘used service item’ market.

The teardowns will be handled by Irish aviation asset management and trading company EirTrade and they will go through a process of disassembling in Prestwick, Scotland.

N787FT Boeing Company Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner KPAE PAE | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Dismantling Dreamliners

The dismantling of Boeing 787 aircraft will help companies to sell spare parts in a market that is facing supply chain woes. The used parts will be available to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industries from April onwards.

The maintenance costs for Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be moved down as second-hand spare items begin to become obtainable on the market. One of the aircraft in question performed its maiden flight on December 11, 2009, and came into service on October 26, 2011, with All Nippon Airways (NH).

According to an Irish company, these two Dreamliners, registered as VP-CVL and VP-CVM, are currently at bay in Glasgow Prestwick Airport (PIK), Scotland.

These Boeing 787s once served the fleet of Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY). According to Planespotters.net data, they made their first flight with DY on June 13 and August 3, 2017, respectively.

As reported by Paddleyourownkanoo.com, Norse Atlantic (N0), which uses an identical business model to DY, acquiesced to lease DY’s fleet of 787-9 aircraft, but the 787-8 variant was left to depreciate at PIK.

Norwegian VP-CVG Boeing 787-9. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments by Companies

Steven Trowell, Hangar Manager for EirTrade Aviation stated, “Understandably, there has been huge interest in these aircraft.” As per Steven’s estimates, it will take around three months to complete the dismantling job at PIK.

Ken Fitzgibbon, EirTrade Aviation’s chief executive also commented, “With the first Boeing 787s approaching the 12-year check, the disassembly of these two B787 aircraft could not come at a better time for operators & maintenance facilities.”

“As no Boeing 787s have been withdrawn from commercial service to date, there is nearly no USM market for this platform at the point,” Fitzgibbon added.

Instead of moving these two Boeing 787s to their connoisseur facility in Knock, EirTrade Aviation will strain to dismantle the airliner at PIK in Scotland.

Have you ever seen the dismantling of aircraft? Do let us know your thoughts on our social media channels.

Feature Image: Boeing 787-8 ‘Dreamliner.’ Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.