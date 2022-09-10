9/10/1952: TWA Introduces the Lockheed Super Constellation

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Trans World Airlines (TWA) introduced the Lockheed L-1049 ‘Super Constellation’, or ‘Connie’ for short, into its fleet in 1952.

The original Constellation had been commissioned in 1939 by TWA’s eccentric owner, Howard Hughes. Hughes wanted a long-range airliner that offered unrivaled comfort, range, and economics. He believed that this would be his “secret weapon” against his competitors.

The TWA boss demanded the project be kept top secret. He also specified that Lockheed could not sell the aircraft to any other airline until TWA had received 35 examples.

TWA received its first Constellation on October 1, 1945, and introduced the Super Connie seven years later.

While Hughes was instrumental in the Connie’s performance specifications, it was Lockheed that created the iconic, sleek and elegant ‘art deco’ look.

The Lockheed Constellation. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Enter the Super Connie

With the success of the initial variant, Lockheed quickly set about building a bigger and better version. Over 550 design changes were implemented into the new aircraft, known as the L-1049 ‘Super Constellation.’

To speed up the entry-in-to-service, the original Constellation was purchased from Hughes for $100,000. It was then modified to become the Super Connie prototype.

Photo: John Proctor Collection, used with permission

First Connie Flights

This variant first flew on July 14, 1951. TWA had ordered ten in 1950. But it was rival Eastern Airlines (EA) that would put the type into revenue service first on December 17, 1951.

Sadly the arrival of the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8 signaled the end for the Connie with TWA in 1967. A total of 570 Super Connie’s were built between 1951 and 1958.

Featured image: Lockheed L-1049G Super Constellation, Trans World Airlines at Los Angeles Int’l Airport – KLAX, USA – California. Photo: John Proctor Collection, used with permission.