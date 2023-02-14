Aviation Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Efforts

DALLAS — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted the important contributions of the aviation industry to the relief effort both with the immediate search-and-rescue efforts and for long-term humanitarian aid.

“This tragedy has deeply moved us and the world. On behalf of IATA member airlines, we express our deep sorrow to the people of Türkiye and Syria. Our thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this horrific event,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Mr.Walsh added, “We salute the heroic efforts of the rescue workers who have saved many people and continue to search for and look after survivors. Aviation is playing a major role in supporting these efforts and in delivering the humanitarian aid that will be critical in sustaining people through the recovery.”

Global Aviation Relief Efforts

In addition to the efforts made by IATA members in the affected regions—Corendon Airlines, Freebird Airlines, MNG Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, SunExpress, SyrianAir, and Turkish Airlines—airlines around the world are making individual efforts to transport equipment, aid, and specialist personnel to the affected areas. Among the airlines involved are:

Airlink

IATA mentions Airlink as a good example of how the aviation sector is responding to the crisis. A non-profit organization specializing in crisis response and logistics, Airlink coordinates donated airline resources and NGO needs in times of crisis.

Working with a growing list of 19 airlines, Airlink is assisting nearly 50 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) involved in the crisis, and it already has a pipeline of nearly 450,000 kg of humanitarian cargo that it hopes to transport to the affected areas.

Featured image: Pegasus Airlines