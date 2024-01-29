Turkish Airlines to Lease 10 Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) has announced a long-term agreement with airplane lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) to lease 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The lessor has stated that the aircraft will be delivered to the Turkish flag carrier in 2025.
Turkish Airlines has been expanding its fleet, intending to reach almost a thousand units within a decade. In addition to the lease agreement with DAE, the airline has been in talks with Airbus for a potential order of 355 new aircraft, which would be the largest in the company’s history, with deliveries starting in 2026.
If the Airbus deal comes to fruition, it would cover various aircraft models, including wide-body A350-900 and A350-1000, narrow-body A321neo, and A350F cargo aircraft. The terms for 10 A350-900s have already been agreed.
The carrier recently withdrew its five Boeing 737-9 aircraft from service for inspection following the grounding of the type by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The grounding has been lifted, and TK has resumed flying the Boeing 737 MAX variant.
Featured Image: Turkish Airlines TC-LCF Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways