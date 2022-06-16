Turkish Airlines Lands in Seattle (+Photos)

SEATTLE – Today, Turkish Airlines (TK) landed in Seattle (SEA) for the first time, becoming the latest in a series of major airlines to add the West Coast city to its route network.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300(ER), departed Istanbul (IST) at 2:37 PM, and landed at 4:23 PM, both local times, after being airborne for 11 hours and 43 minutes. The flight distance is 9746 km (6056 miles) and the average flight speed is 831 km/h (517 mph).

The route will be operated four times weekly with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, one of the airline’s flagship aircraft fitted with its newest cabins.

Turkish Airlines, the 22nd international airline to fly to SEA, will provide for easier visits and enhance economic collaboration between the two countries.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Turkish Airlines in the US

In recent years, SEA has become a prime destination for international airlines and alliances, competing to offer passengers the most options for connections.

In the last two years, the oneworld Alliance has greatly increased its presence in SEA, with Qatar Airways (QR) and Finnair (AY) launching flights to the city, along with the integration of Alaska Airlines (AS) into the alliance.

Turkish Airlines, with one of the largest route networks in the world, is aiming to boost its presence in the United States as the summer travel season begins.

In addition to SEA, TK serves Washington DC (IAD), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA), Atlanta (ATL) and Houston (IAH) in the US.

Along with TK, Star Alliance has developed a respectable presence in SEA, with member airlines Lufthansa (LH), Asiana Airlines (OZ), Air Canada (AC), and United Airlines (UA) also flying to the airport.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, said, “We are proud to open our new Seattle gateway, the first in the Pacific Northwest, as we continue to expand our U.S. presence and global route network.”

Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho said, “The Turkish Airlines hub in Istanbul creates new avenues for business, tourism, and people connections, in addition to expanding the global reach of our airport and city.”

Featured Image: Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways