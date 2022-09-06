Turkish Airlines Becomes UEFA Champions League Sponsor

DALLAS – Turkish Airlines (TK) has become the first airline to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, one of the most widely watched sporting events in the world.
Due to the fact that the UEFA Champions League final for this season will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023, this historic collaboration, which will mark one of the greatest major sponsorship deals in Turkish sports history, is crucial.
Turkish Airlines will have extensive publicity, logo, and name rights, notably on the LED screens that ring the pitch. As part of the agreement, Türkiye’s national airline will serve as the official sponsor of the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, and UEFA Youth League finals.
At the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, senior TK executives, and UEFA President Aleksander Eferin, together with UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein, announced the sponsorship.
In addition to supporting football, the national carrier has served as the title sponsor of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, the premier basketball competition in Europe, since 2010.
Featured image: Airbus A321-200, TC-JTA of Turkish Airlines. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways