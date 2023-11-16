Turkish Airlines Debuts Flights to Detroit, Michigan

DALLAS — The flag carrier of Türkiye, Turkish Airlines (TK), has expanded its international network by launching flights to Detroit, Michigan, its 13th destination in the US.

The first Detroit flight was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Local officials, Turkish Airlines executives, and aviation enthusiasts were in attendance.

Turkish Airlines will operate these flights between Istanbul Airport (IST) and DTW three times a week with their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The flights will depart from Detroit on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at night, with service year-round.

The carrier operates a fleet of 436 Airbus and Boeing aircraft as of November 2023. TK flies nonstop flights between Istanbul and several major US cities, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Newark, and Los Angeles.

Turkish Airlines Boeing 787-9 (TC-LLB). Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways

Statement from Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, expressed his excitement about the new direct flight connecting Istanbul and Detroit, bringing these two great cities closer together.

He emphasized that this connection would not only create opportunities for travel, business, and cultural exploration but also serve TK’s primary mission of uniting people and cultures worldwide.

Photo: Turkish Airlines

As the national flag carrier of Türkiye, TK already reaches more countries than any other airline in the world, and the addition of Detroit as a new destination further expands the airline’s global network.

Turkish Airlines flies to 122 countries and with the addition of Detroit flights, the carrier has increased its network to 345 destinations and now serves 13 destinations in the U.S.

Feature image: Turkish Airlines 787-9 (TC-LLF). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways