Turkish Airlines 2022 Full-Year Traffic Results

DALLAS – Turkish Airlines (TK) has reported that it carried 71.8 million passengers during 2022. This remains 3% down on pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

However, revenue passenger traffic was up by 6.2%. This came after a 7.5% increase in capacity.

The airline has noted that specific markets are still struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels. Despite being the second largest market pre-pandemic, TK’s Asia-Pacific routes have failed to rebound and remained down by almost a quarter.

Domestic traffic and capacity has also suffered, carrying 25.5 million passengers, down 16% compared to 2019.

The airline’s European market remains strong. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

American Growth

Meanwhile, the airline has seen strong traffic growth on its North and Latin American series after adding capacity.

The airline revealed back in December at a conference in Miami that it hoped to attract two million American tourists to Turkey during 2023 as part of a tourism push. This focused on the country’s growing medical tourism market.

