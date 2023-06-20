TUI Puts First Embraer E195-E2 into Service

DALLAS – TUI fly Belgium (TB) has put its first Embraer E195-E2 into service after a special naming ceremony at Antwerp Airport (ANR).

The aircraft, OO-ETB, has been christened “Flanders” at a special name-giving ceremony. Antwerp’s Mayor, Bart De Wever, TUI Western Region CEO Elie Bruyninckx and the CEO of Antwerp Airport, Eric Dumas, attended the event.

Following the ceremony, the jet took off for Malaga (AGP) as flight TB1001.

TUI Embraer E195-E2 “Flanders.” Photo: TUI Photos: TUI.

Comments

Elie Bruyninckx, CEO of TUI Western Region, said, “TUI Airline operates a global network with a fleet of some 130 airplanes. In order to operate from Antwerp, we have always had to look for special airplane types because the short runway is not suitable for larger jets. We believe in a positive future for Antwerp airport and are therefore committed to these three E195-E2 jets.

“Taking advantage of an increased range of more than 4,000 kilometres, we are able to add very popular destinations to our Antwerp network such as the Canary Islands, the Turkish Riviera and the Greek islands. And in the future we may also be able to add a few more to our schedule to take our guests faster to their favourite holiday destinations from Antwerp.”

ANR CEO Eric Dumas added, “With the new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, which are quieter and more fuel-efficient, TUI is helping the airport further develop into a modern and sustainable mobility centre. The new aircraft also ensure that Antwerp Airport continues to be connected to more distant destinations, thus also responding to the demands of travellers from the Antwerp region.”

The other two airframes will be named “Brussels” and “Wallonia.” The aircraft are configured with 136 seats in a single-class configuration.

Featured Image: Airport CEO, Eric Dumas; TUI Western Region CEO, Elie Bruyninckx; Antwerp`s Mayor, Bart De Wever; Managing Director of TUI fly Western Region, Gunther Hofman. Photo: TUI.