TUI Airways: A Decade Flying the Dreamliner

DALLAS — TUI Airways (BY), a part of the TUI Group, celebrated 10 years of flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with the first passenger flight taking off on June 21, 2013, from London Gatwick (LGW) airport to Menorca.

To commemorate the milestone, BY surprised passengers on a 787 Dreamliner flight to Rhodes at LGW with cupcakes and balloons and gifted each passenger a luggage tag and premium Rituals pack.

The addition of this fuel-efficient, long-haul aircraft made BY the first airline in the UK to incorporate the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The BY fleet consists of 19 aircraft, including 13 specifically dedicated to UK customers traveling to popular long-haul destinations such as Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Thailand.

The airline has a combined Dreamliner fleet of 787-8 and 787-9, with the first -8 delivery arriving in Manchester on May 31, 2013, from Seattle. The fleet has flown a total of 401,377 flight hours and carried over 7.5 million TUI passengers from package holidays.

TUI Airways G-TUIE Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Alberto Cucini/Airways

The Boeing 787 in Brief

The Dreamliners travel at an average speed of 600-650 miles per hour, covering approximately 241 million miles, which is equivalent to traveling more than 9600 miles around the planet.

Dreamliners use up to 20% less fuel than other long-haul aircraft, reducing both carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide emissions with its advanced manufacturing technologies that incorporate carbon fiber.

The Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 are quite alike in their design and suitability for comparable tasks.

As anticipated, the A350-900, which is somewhat larger, provides an advantage in seat-mile expenses, whereas the 787-9 has an edge in cost per block hour. Both planes are competing neck-and-neck in terms of economic performance.

Featured image: Tui Airways G-TUIO Boeing 787-9 at MAN. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways