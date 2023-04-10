TUI to Add Airbus Aircraft to All-Boeing Fleet

DALLAS — TUI fly Netherlands (OR) will get two Airbus A320 aircraft from the American wet lease specialist GlobalX (G6), with which an ACMI contract was concluded, for the next summer.

TUI is increasing its capacities for the summer travel season, as its own all-Boeing fleet, consisting of six 737-8s, one 767-300, and three 787-8s, is not sufficient for the peak period.

The Airbus planes will come at the beginning of July and stay until the end of August and will be operated with an ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) contract from GlobalX to serve flights throughout Europe.

TUI fly Netherlands B737 MAX 8 Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways

Comments from GlobalX, TUI fly

Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX, said, “We are honored to fly for TUI, one of the great airlines of Europe, over the next three (3) summer seasons. We greatly appreciate their confidence in us to be able to fly their valued customers to their summer vacations.”

Roel Martens, Head of Aviation Leases at TUI, added, “Each year TUI and its airlines require extra aircraft capacity to match the high season demand in our European markets. GlobalX offers a perfect match and we are happy to work with them to fly our guests into their holidays.”

The Dutch unit of the TUI Group will base the two aircraft out of Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) in July and August of 2023, 2024, and 2025. Actually, OR and G6 already wanted to enter into a leasing agreement last year (2022), with a similar aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) agreement, but G6 still lacked the necessary EU Third Country Operator authorization.

TUI will increase its capacity by 17% in the summer. With the two upcoming planes, TUI can carry out around 96 additional flights in two months.

Featured image: Global Crossing Airlines (Global X) Airbus A320-200. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways