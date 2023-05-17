Transavia Slashes Summer Schedule Due to Aircraft Shortages

DALLAS – Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia (HV) has revealed that it will be cutting a further 335 flights from its schedule this summer due to a shortage of aircraft and maintenance issues. In total, 96 departures and 97 arrivals at Amsterdam (AMS) will be affected. At Eindhoven (EIN), HV will cut 53 arrivals and departures. Meanwhile, at Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTM), 18 of each will be removed from the schedule.

This follows the scrapping of 42 flights this month from AMS, EIN and RTM to destinations including Malaga (AGP) and Reykjavik (KEF).

The cuts equate to 5% of its total schedule for June. The airline announced that further cuts are likely in July and August, the busiest time for most European airlines, and these will be announced on May 25. Cancellations are likely to affect flights mainly to Spain and Portugal. However, services to Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon and Morocco may also be cut.

The Air France-KLM Group member is short of five aircraft in total. Two additional airframes are out of action, one due to damage which needs repairing and one due to routine maintenance. Paperwork issues are also impacting the arrival of new leased airframes.

HV will receive its first Airbus A320neo family airliner later this year. Image: Airbus.

“Frustrating Situation”

In an official statement on the carrier’s website, HV said, “Due to an aircraft shortage, we unfortunately have to cancel a number of flights. We realise full well that in doing so, we will be ruining travel plans. We apologise for this frustrating situation.

“We are doing everything we can to take as many passengers as possible to their destinations. Around 95% of our flights can go on as scheduled. However, this also means that we still have to change or cancel a number of them.”

The airline added that passengers affected will receive an email with the option to change their flights, receive a full refund or rebook onto an alternative service.

Transavia currently operates a fleet of 37 Boeing 737NGs and will receive its first Airbus A320neo family aircraft later this year. The long-time Boeing operator switched to the European jet in December 2021 when it ordered 100 A320neo family aircraft with options on a further 60.

Featured Image: Transavia France F-HTVT Boeing 737-800. Photo: Malcolm Nason/Airways.