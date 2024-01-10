First Look: Transavia France’s First A320neo

DALLAS — Leading global aviation finance company Avalon has successfully delivered Transavia France’s (TO) first A320neo. This delivery marks the beginning of a leasing agreement between Avolon and the French low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group.

The delivery was commemorated at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse. The aircraft, F-GNEO, landed at Paris Orly Airport (ORY) at 4:27 p.m., and it’s parked on stand D02.

The arrival of the new aircraft is a significant milestone for the airline as it aligns with its fleet renewal strategy. TO aims to transition to an all-A320neo family fleet from its current 74-strong, 67-in-service Boeing 737 fleet with an average age of 10.7 years.

The new-generation Airbus narrowbody has a 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation Airbus narrowbody aircraft. Additionally, it offers a 50% decrease in noise pollution.

Transavia France’s first A320neo. Photo: Avolon

This lease agreement is Avolon’s first with TO, further strengthening their relationship with the Air France-KLM Group. Avolon currently has 105 A320neo family aircraft in its fleet, with an additional 287 on order.

The delivery flight of the A320neo is powered by a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend, emphasizing Avolon’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Andy Cronin, CEO of Avolon, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Transavia France and the delivery of their first A320neo. He also highlighted Avolon’s robust orderbook of 458 aircraft, which will support their customers’ fleet expansion and replacement plans well into the next decade.

Transavia France is 95.51% owned by Air France (AF) and 4.49% by Transavia Airlines (HV) of the Netherlands. In turn, Air France-KLM owns HV.

Featured image: Transavia France’s first A320neo touches down at ORY. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways