World’s Top Six Must-see Runways

DALLAS – While it would be difficult to take off and land from all the airports in the world, component supply specialist Artemis Aerospace has ranked its top six must-see airport runways.

We start off in Scotland and end in the top North-Western corner of Ireland.

Following its arrival, this Flybe aircraft at Barra airport was ready to load passengers prior to departure on the beach runway, just in time to meet the rather inclement weather moving over the Island. Photo: Steve Houldsworth, CC BY-SA 2.0

Barra Airport, Isle of Barra, Scotland

The only runway in the world where scheduled flights use a tidal beach for take-off and landing, Barra Airport (BRR) in the Outer Hebrides is as unique as it is spectacular.

Surrounded by rolling hills, the sandy beach is underwater at high tide, meaning flight times vary according to the tides.

Skiathos, Greece – Jun 11th, 2019: Skiathos Airport is one of the airports with the shortest runway. It’s located near the road and beach, so it is a popular destination for a lot of tourists that take photos and watches airplane traffic. Photo: © Krle via Artemis Aerospace

Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport, Greece

Named after a Greek novelist and native, the short and narrow airport (JSI) on the picturesque island of Skiathos is a popular destination for plane spotters, who can experience close-range take-offs and landings from the small stone beach and adjacent public road located at the tip of the runway.

Nestled in the Mediterranean and surrounded by hills on both sides, the runway was built using reclaimed land. Pilots need to be specially rated to operate here due to the length and confines of the runway. Pilots need to be specially rated to operate here due to the length and confines of the runway.

Lukla airport is the starting point of the Everest trek in the Himalayas, Nepal. Photo: © Saiko3p via Artemis Aerospace

Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Lukla, Nepal

Perhaps more infamous as one of the world’s most dangerous airports, Tenzing-Hillary Airport (LUA), also known as Lukla Airport, is the main gateway for trekkers visiting Mount Everest Base Camp.

Elevated at 9,334 ft, the airport is surrounded by majestic mountains with snow-capped peaks that are often shrouded in clouds, making it an awe-inspiring sight for visitors.

An aircraft taking off from Santos Dumont Airport. Photo: Mike Peel, CC BY-SA 4.0



Santos Dumont Airport, Rio de Janeiro

The second major airport serving Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Santos Dumont Airport (SDU) is located in arguably one of the most scenic coastal cities in the world.

Surrounded by mountains, and water that is peppered with lush green islands, the airport overlooks the wide sandy beach of Copacabana with Corcovado and the iconic Cristo Redentor statue visible in the distance.

The famous outline of Sugarloaf Mountain, which is on the runway’s direct approach path, makes it tricky for pilots to navigate.

A plane flies above Venice, Italy. Photo: © Scaliger | Dreamstime.com via Artemis Aerospace

Venice Marco Polo Airport

Although the runway is located on the mainland near to Tessera, passengers flying into Venice’s Marco Polo Airport (VCE) will get breathtaking views of the lagoon and the abundant beautiful historical buildings.

The lagoon and part of the city are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making this visually stunning city a must-see on many travelers’ bucket lists.

Photo: Donegal Airport

Donegal Airport

Voted the most scenic airport in the world for three years in a row, Donegal Airport (CFN) exudes the rugged charm and wild landscape that is synonymous with Ireland’s coastline.

Located on an archipelago and flanked by stretches of clear blue water and soft sand, the runway approach is a visual display of striking and dramatic natural beauty.

Featured image: Donegal Airport. Article source: Artemis Aerospace