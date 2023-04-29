Titan Airways Announces Retirement of Its Last Boeing 737
Titan Airways Announces Retirement of Its Last Boeing 737

DALLAS — Titan Airways (ZT) announced that its last Boeing 737, -436(SF) G-POWS (25853), has been retired. The aircraft made its final flight on April 8, 2023, was saluted by a water cannon as a fitting farewell, and has been in storage at London-Stansted ever since.

After the inaugural Boeing 737-400’s successful launch the prior year, G-POWS joined ZT in the first few months of 2018. Before becoming a freighter in the fall of 2018, G-POWS started at Titan as a passenger aircraft. Since then, it has mostly flown domestic UK mail routes for the Royal Mail.

The retirement of the 737 Classic corresponds with Titan’s ongoing efforts to move toward a more sustainable future through the deployment of more fuel-efficient aircraft, including the cutting-edge A321neo Long Range for passengers and the Airbus A321P2F and A330-300P2F for freight.

Titan Airways Boeing 737. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The Titan Fleet

Over the years, ZT has used five Boeing 737-300s and two Boeing 737-400s, totaling seven different Boeing 737s. After the last Boeing 737 was retired, the fleet consisted of two Airbus A320s, three A321-200P2Fs, three A321s, three A321neos, one A330-300P2F, and one Boeing B757-200.

Additionally, two A321-200P2Fs are in operation at its Titan Airways Malta subsidiary.

Titan Airways Boeing 737. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Featured image: Titan Airways Boeing 737. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Maximillian Philberth is an electronics scientist and a licensed Flight Operations Officer with studies in cyber security policies for aviation and internet infrastructure. Max's interests in commercial aviation include flight dispatch, flying, and maintenance; plus cyber security, 5G, and aviation safety. Based in Tanzania.

