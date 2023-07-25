7/25/2017: Singapore’s Tigerair and Scoot Merger Completed

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Singaporean low-cost carrier (LCC) Tigerair (TR) was merged into Singapore Airlines (SQ) LCC subsidiary Scoot (TZ) in 2017.

Singapore Airlines announced the merger in May 2016 to “simplify” its operations. TR’s Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC) was used, but the ‘Scoot’ branding was retained.

Creating a ‘Seamless Travel Experience’

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Scoot said, “Scoot and Tigerair have been working to integrate reservation systems, flight schedules and connections, conditions of carriage, check-in counters, and call centers. Those integrations have since been completed. This merger is part of our long-term growth strategy and to enable a more seamless travel experience for all our guests.”

Tigerair CEO Lee Lik Hsin would manage the combined carriers under a new company, Budget Aviation Holdings, which SQ created to run the two LCCs.

TR’s fleet of 21 Airbus A320s and two A319s were all transferred to TZ and repainted in the carrier’s eye-catching yellow livery.

Scoot received its first Airbus A321neo in September 2021. Photo: Airbus.

History

Tigerair Singapore was established in December 2003 as a subsidiary of Tiger Airways Holdings. Flights commenced on September 15, 2004, from Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

Meanwhile, Scoot was created in November 2011 by SQ to operate medium and long-haul routes. Flights to Sydney (SYD) commenced on June 4, 2012, using a fleet of former SQ Boeing 777-200ERs. These were later replaced by Boeing 787 Dreamliners, ordered by its parent.

TR’s final flight departed SIN bound for Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ) on July 24. Following the merger, the combined carriers flew to a total of 65 destinations across 18 countries.

Featured Image: Wearing a hybrid Scoot/Tigerair livery is Airbus A320ceo (9V-TRB). Photo: Alec Wilson from Khon Kaen, Thailand, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.