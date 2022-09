Thai Airways Lists Winter Flight Schedule

DALLAS – As summer ends in the northern hemisphere, an airline’s schedule changes. Thai Airways (TG) has announced its winter schedule that will commence on October 30, 2022, and run through March 25, 2023.

The newly listed schedule connects to 34 destinations across Europe, Australia, and Asia. Some sectors also see an increase in frequency. Although fairing well for the moment, TG is still amidst its restructuring after a ruinous period during COVID.

Through its hub of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), the carrier will operate the following flights.

Photo – Airways/ Alberto Cucini

Europe, Australia

Bangkok-London (LHR): Two daily flights

Bangkok-Paris (CDG): daily flight

Bangkok-Zurich (ZRH): daily flight

Bangkok-Frankfurt (FRA): two daily flights

Bangkok-Munich (MUC): daily flight

Bangkok-Copenhagen (CPH): daily flight

Bangkok-Stockholm (ARN): 5 flights a week from Bangkok on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, increasing to daily from December 1, 2022

Bangkok-Sydney (SYD): daily flight

Bangkok-Melbourne (MEL): daily flight

Photo Airways/ Nick Sheeder

Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East

Bangkok-Tokyo (NRT): two daily flights

Bangkok-Tokyo (HND): daily flight

Bangkok-Nagoya (NAG): daily flight

Bangkok-Osaka (KIX): daily flight

Bangkok-Fukuoka (FUK): daily flight

Bangkok-Sapporo (CTS): daily flight starting December 1, 2022.

Bangkok-Manila (MNL): two daily flights

Bangkok-Seoul (ICN): Three daily flights

Bangkok-Taipei (TPE): daily flight, increasing to double daily from January 14, 2023.

Bangkok-Hong Kong (HKG): two daily flights

Bangkok-Singapore (SIN): three daily flights

Bangkok-Jakarta (CGK): two daily flights

Bangkok-Denpasar (DPS): daily flight

Bangkok-Kuala Lumpur (KUL): two daily flights

Bangkok-Kolkata (CCU): daily flights starting January 1, 2023

Bangkok-Chennai (MAA): daily flight

Bangkok-Hyderabad (HYD): daily flight

Bangkok-Bengaluru (BLR): daily flight

Bangkok-New Delhi (DEL): every day, 22 flights per week. Flight TG335 departs from Bangkok on Fridays

Bangkok-Mumbai (BOM): daily flight, increasing to 11 flights per week from January 1, 2023.

Bangkok-Dhaka (DAC): every day, 10 flights per week. Flight TG339 departs from Bangkok every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Bangkok-Lahore (LHE): five flights per week from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bangkok-Islamabad (ISB): four flights per week from Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Bangkok-Karachi (KHI): daily flight

Bangkok-Jeddah (JED): four flights per week from Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, increasing to daily from January 1, 2023.

All schedules are subject to change, so check with the airline for any possible changes.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways