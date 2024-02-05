Thai Airways to Retrofit A320s with Royal Silk Seats
Airlines Passenger Experience

Thai Airways to Retrofit A320s with Royal Silk Seats

Thai Airways A320 HS-TXB. Photo: Thai Airways

DALLAS — Thai Airways International (TG) has announced plans to retrofit its fleet of 20 Airbus A320s, acquired from the merger with its former low-cost subsidiary Thai Smile Airways (WE).

The retrofit includes converting the current “Euro-style” premium economy with economy seats but a blocked middle seat to a proposed two-by-two layout with wider, purple, reclining seats. The airline also plans to enhance its service offering with new business class seats and has installed WiFi onboard.

Royal Silk Class seats. Photo: Thai Airways International
Royal Silk Class seats. Photo: Thai Airways International

Currently, TG’s A320s are fitted with 168-174 economy/premium economy seats; by late 2024, Thai will reconfigure the cabin with 12 Royal Silk (business) class seats and 144 economy class seats. Thai also said passengers could look forward to a “wireless inflight entertainment system” where passengers can connect personal devices for an “enhanced onboard experience.”

Thai’s female Cabin Crew also wear a different uniform for the Airbus A320, consisting of a pink shirt and purple trousers, in contrast to their full uniform (pink shirt, scarf, purple blazer, and a purple skirt or trousers), purple dress with scarf, and traditional Thai uniform. All are worn on international flights, not operated on the A320.

Photo: Thai Airways
Business class meal tray. Photo: Thai Airways

Why a Retrofit?

The retrofit plan was announced on February 1 at Thai’s “ONE THAI > ONE FLY” event, where plans were announced to use the A320 to serve both domestic and international routes to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, Nepal, and more.

From an operational perspective, a balanced product that aligns with the rest of TG’s fleet allows simpler flexibility during aircraft swaps and allows Thai to fly their A320 on high-value regional routes. These premium interiors will allow better fleet optimization but also increase passenger satisfaction.

Featured image: Thai Airways A320 HS-TXB. Photo: Thai Airways

The End of Thai Smile Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Tantawat has had a deep-rooted interest in commercial aviation since a young age. He has been fortunate to explore his love for writing through his contributions to esteemed online aviation magazines. Over the past few years, he has crafted a wide array of articles encompassing various topics, including flight reviews and accounts of aviation history.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Copa airlines serves 17 destinations in the US, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways
Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Copa Airlines to Launch Flights to Raleigh-Durham

February 5, 2024
A6-EQE, Emirates Boeing 777-300ER @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Emirates Engineers to Oversee Boeing Production Line

February 5, 2024
Lufthansa Airbus A340-313 during de-icing with Type II. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways
Airlines, AVJobs

Lufthansa Ground Staff to Strike at Major German

February 5, 2024
Condor’s current narrow-body fleet consists of Airbus A320s, Airbus A321s, and Boeing 757-300s. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways
Airlines

Condor Appoints Peter Gerber as New CEO, Formerly

February 3, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X