Thai Airways to Purchase 45 Boeing Wide-body Jets
Airlines Boeing

Thai Airways to Purchase 45 Boeing Wide-body Jets

Thai Airways Boeing 777. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

DALLAS — Thai Airways International (TG) has announced a deal with Boeing and GE Aerospace to expand its fleet by ordering 45 wide-body jets. The deliveries of these new aircraft will begin in 2027. According to the airline, this long-term aircraft acquisition plan is crucial for gradually replacing leased and aging aircraft.

In response to concerns raised by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, TG CEO Chai Eamsiri stated on Wednesday that not all of these planes will be purchased outright but that the plan was a crucial component of the company’s approved rehabilitation plan, as sanctioned by the bankruptcy court.

Chai further explained that the acquisition of the new fleet will be carried out in a balanced manner, utilizing a combination of leasing and hire-purchase contracts to ensure a proper ratio.

HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways
HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

A Way Out of Bankruptcy Protection

Thai Airways went through a bankruptcy-protected restructuring in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry. The airline sold off assets, including planes and office space, throughout the restructuring process and reduced its workforce.

Chai stated that the airline could potentially exit restructuring this year, citing the growing travel demand, higher ticket prices, and the airline’s strong route performance. The cabin factor represents the average number of seats sold, which, according to Reuters, was better than expected last year, particularly on European, Japanese, and Australian routes.

In addition to the firm order of 45 jets, the agreement also includes options for additional aircraft. Once the acquisition is complete, TG’s fleet will reach 96 jets. The airline expects these new jets to capture enough traffic to generate at least 180 billion baht (US$4.98 billion) in annual revenue from 2025 onwards, in line with TG’s rehabilitation plan.

Featured image: Last year, Thai Airways slowly started reconstructing its European network by launching direct flights to Istanbul, the hub of Turkish Airlines. Thai Airways Boeing 777. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Finnair OH-LWC Airbus A350-900 HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Finnair Registers Solid 2023 Financial Performance

February 14, 2024
EC-MOM Air Europa Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner MAD LEMD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Air Europa Launches Madrid-Santiago de los Caballeros Route

February 14, 2024
Nolinor C-GTUK Boeing 737-2B6C(A). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Nolinor Ramps Up Flights with Reintroduction of Boeing

February 14, 2024
Frontier Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Frontier Airlines Announces Six New Destinations from Cincinnati

February 13, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X