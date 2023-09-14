TAP Air Portugal, SAS Sign Codeshare Partnership

DALLAS — The airlines TAP Air Portugal (TP) and Scandinavian Airlines (SK) have expanded their partnership through a new codeshare agreement on over 10 routes. This collaboration strengthens air travel between Portugal, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, positioning the Star Alliance as the leading group in the trans-European market.

By deepening their collaboration, both airlines now offer improved connections to and from Scandinavia, providing passengers with a seamless, single-ticket journey. This codeshare agreement also enhances fare competitiveness and aims to make the travel experience more comfortable and enjoyable for customers.

While TP is a well-established carrier in the transatlantic market, SK is gradually regaining its presence in trans-Siberian routes. However, it’s important to note that the newly codeshared routes do not cross the Atlantic or terminate in Eastern Asia.

SAS will remain with no direct routes to Portugal but will be present in the country through TAP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

More Possibilities to Fly Between the Two Countries

The newly established codeshare agreement positions SK as a significant player in meeting the demand for flights between Lisbon (LIS) and its three main hubs in Scandinavia: Copenhagen (CPH), Oslo (OSL), and Stockholm (ARN).

While SK currently does not include Portugal in its route network, TP operates a robust schedule with 23 weekly flights to the capitals of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

In addition, TP will enable SAS to offer their customers the opportunity to continue their journey to Oporto (OPO) and Madeira-Funchal (FNC) after arriving at Lisbon-Portela Airport on any of the A320 family aircraft arriving from CPH, OSL, or ARN.

TAP Air Portugal has been a member of the Star Alliance since 2005. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Why Not Going Further?

As mentioned earlier, TP is a prominent airline that operates flights between Europe and the Americas, specifically to Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil. Scandinavian Airlines, on the other hand, does not offer direct flights to these three countries.

The Portuguese airline does not have any flights between Lisbon and Porto to any Asian country, but SK regularly operates flights from Copenhagen to Bangkok (BKK), Shanghai (PVG), and Tokyo (HND).

It is surprising to note that neither airline has shown interest in expanding the existing codeshare agreement to these underserved markets.

Nevertheless, both airlines have strong partnerships with other Star Alliance members such as Avianca (AV), Lufthansa (LH), Thai Airways (TG), and All Nippon Airways (NH). These partnerships allow their passengers to travel beyond their non-stop networks and reach further destinations.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways