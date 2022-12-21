TAP Air Portugal Increases Americas Offering

DALLAS – TAP Air Portugal (TP) has revealed that by summer 2023, the carrier will have returned to its pre-pandemic flight levels. This is thanks to the 17 additional transatlantic services the airline will offer to the Americas during the peak period of operation from June to September next year.

The United States, Brazil and Venezuela will all see an increase in the number of services it receives from the Portuguese flag carrier. Boston (BOS) will increase from eleven to 14 flights per week. Miami (MIA) and Washington (IAD) will be upped to ten weekly, from seven and eight, respectively. Chicago (ORD) and San Francisco (SFO) will increase to five per week from the current four.

TP Airbus A330-900 (CS-TUN) ‘D. Fuas Roupinho.’ Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

South America

Meanwhile, several of its Brazilian routes will see additional services, amounting to six additional weekly flights, compared to the same period in 2022. TP will offer twenty flights to Sào Paulo (GRU), seven to Belo Horizonte (CNF), six to Salvador (SAL) and Brasília (BSB), and four to Belém (BEL). Brazil is one of TP’s most important markets, with eleven routes from Portugal and an extensive codeshare agreement with Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD).

TAP will also increase its services from its Lisbon (LIS) hub to Caracas (CCS) from two to three weekly flights. The airline said this will allow ‘an improved offer for the Portuguese community in Venezuela.’

In a statement, TAP said that the announcement reinforces its transatlantic commitment from Lisbon and that it has “good news” coming ‘regarding its intercontinental flights from Porto (OPO).’

TP has utilised the A321LR on its transatlantic sectors. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways.

Take Over Target

In November, TAP announced record Q3 profits of €1.1bn, overtaking its pre-pandemic levels by 7.5%. It said this was due to improved load factors and higher yields.

The Portuguese government is currently looking for a backer for its flag carrier. The Air France-KLM group has confirmed its interest with the company’s CEO, Ben Smith stating that acquiring the airline could be an “option.” International Airlines Group (IAG) has also recently shown an interest in the Lisbon-based carrier.

Featured Image: TAP was the launch customer for the Airbus A330neo. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.