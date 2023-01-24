TAP Air Portugal Flight Attendants Call Off Strike

DALLAS – Troubled TAP Air Portugal (TP) is breathing a sigh of relief today after its flight attendants called off a forthcoming strike.

The seven-day walkout was due to take place between January 25 and January 31. According to the airline, it would have led to the cancellation of 1,316 flights, impacting almost 160,000 passengers and costing TAP around US52.11m.

Previous walkouts had taken place in December 2022, costing the carrier some US$8.6m, as staff demanded improved working conditions and higher wages.

The Star Alliance member operates over 2,500 flights per week to 90 destinations across 34 countries. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Striking a Deal

Now a deal has been struck between the airline and the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC). However, according to the union boss Ricardo Penarroias, there’s “still a lot of dissatisfaction.”

He said that TAP had agreed to 12 and a half out of the union’s 14 demands. “Problems did not disappear just because there was an agreement … at the slightest slip, we will return to the fight,” he added.

TAP is currently in the midst of a reorganization program as it battles to recover from the global pandemic. It also looks like the airline will be privatized in the coming year, with the Anglo-Spanish aviation group, The International Airlines Group (IAG), looking to be the frontrunner.

Featured Image: TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320ceo. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways.

