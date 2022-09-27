Hurricane Ian: Tampa Airport to Suspend Operations

DALLAS – Tampa International Airport (TPA) will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to Hurricane Ian, which continues to threaten the Tampa Bay region with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

The 5 p.m. closure will allow TPA to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft. The Airport, including the Main Terminal, Airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time.

Damage assessments will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing.

The airport will have a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Main Terminal (Level 3), where TPA CEO Joe Lopano and Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos will be available to answer questions.

Featured image: TPA