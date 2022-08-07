Takeoff for Akasa Air

DALLAS – India’s newest low-cost carrier Akasa Air (QP), has taken to the skies for the first time.

The maiden flight QP1101 departed Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) early on Sunday morning for a domestic flight to Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD). The inaugural route is scheduled to operate 26 times per week.

Decorations were put up at BOM for the airline’s inaugural service. Photo: Akasa Air via Twitter.

Speaking from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi via video link, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, said: “An old Hindi saying goes that a dark night is always followed by a new dawn. This indeed is a new dawn, a new awakening for the civil aviation sector in India in many ways than one.”

Sold Out Service

The inaugural service was completely sold out, with 189 passengers onboard the airline’s brand-new Boeing 737-8 jet. QP signed a deal with Boeing in November 2021 to purchase 72 of their 737 MAX jets. It received its first example (YT-YAA) in June and the second (YT-YAB) in July.

The airline intends to add two aircraft every month to the fleet during its first year. Photo: Akasa Air via Twitter.

Akasa Air is the first new scheduled airline in India for eight years, receiving its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7. Mr Scindia said its launch heralded “a new dawn in many ways for our sector in India.”

Services from Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) to Kochi Cochin International Airport (COK) will commence on August 13. This will be followed by BLR to BOM on August 19 and BOM to Chennai International Airport (MAA) on September 15.

Featured Image: Akasa is currently the only Indian airline based in the country’s commercial capital Mumbai. Photo: Akasa Air via Twitter.