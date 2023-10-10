Boeing: TAAG Angola Orders Four 787 Dreamliners

DALLAS — Flag carrier TAAG Angola Airlines (DT) has announced that it has placed an order for four Boeing 787 Dreamliners for its fleet. The news comes as the airline looks to progressively renew its long-haul fleet, consisting of five Boeing 777-300ERs and three Boeing 777-200ERs.

These Triple Sevens are used to connect DT’s base in Luanda with destinations across Europe, South America, Africa, and China. The addition of the 787 to the carrier’s fleet will allow them to further expand their route network.

The Angolan carrier told Airways that the Dreamliner order comprises two Boeing 787-9 and two Boeing 787-10 under a sale and lease-back option. The first aircraft are expected to be delivered as early as August 2024.

TAAG Angola Chief Executive Officer, Eduardo Fairen, commented via a Boeing press release, “Our goal is to work with the best manufacturers in the world towards a multi-type fleet in order to ensure we have the appropriate airplanes for each flight typology, namely our intercontinental connections,” adding, “The 787 option suits our intent for modern, size-wise, and efficient equipment, able to progressively replace our current widebody fleet, and provide our customers with an improved flight experience.”

Boeing 787 Everett final assembly plant. Photo: Brandon Farris/airways

Boeing’s African Expansion

According to Boeing, over the next two decades, the African continent will need 1,025 airplanes. This is coupled with the fact that air travel growth in Africa is forecast at 7.4%, which is above the global average of 6.1%. Furthermore, the continent’s forecast is the third-highest global region.

Boeing Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Anbessie Yitbarek, commented, “The 787 Dreamliner will enable TAAG Angola Airlines to open new routes and expand their international network… The Dreamliner’s market-leading efficiency and passenger comfort will advance the carrier’s fleet modernization plans.”

Over the past twelve years since revenue service began on the 787, the aircraft has launched over 370 new routes around the world. Across all three variants: -8,-9, and -10, Boeing has delivered 1,077 787 as of August 2023.

TAAG Linhas Aéreas de Angola D2-TEI Boeing 777-300 (ER). Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways

TAAG’s Continued Growth

As the African aviation market continues to rebound back to pre-pandemic levels, TAAG has continued to grow. In 2022, despite high operating costs, the airline recorded a net profit and planned to build off that. Moreover, the Angola flag carrier plans to double its fleet over the next three and a half years by acquiring upwards of 28 new aircraft. By 2027, the airline plans to have a fleet of at least 50 jets. The new aircraft will allow the airline to add more routes and destinations to its development strategy.

Last week, the airline announced a new service between Luanda and London Gatwick (LGW) that will begin on December 14. London will be the carrier’s fourth destination in Europe after Madrid, Porto, and Lisbon. In addition to the new service, DT announced that it is planning to launch dedicated freighter flights using a Boeing 737BCF as the carrier awaits delivery of its first Airbus A220-300 in April of next year.

The backbone of DT’s regional fleet is the Dash 8-400 The airline chose the Dash 8-400 to develop its domestic, regional, and international network. Furthermore, the carrier also chose the aircraft due to its high performance and its operating economics. DT first accepted its first Dash 8-400 in June 2020.

Moreover, DT is also awaiting the opening of a new US$5 billion airport in Luanda, which is set to open in December 2023. Construction on the airport began in 2008 and is designed to handle ten million international and five million domestic travelers. The airport, dubbed the New Luanda International Airport, will have the capacity to handle the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 and include two runways and three terminals.

The new airport will allow domestic and international flights to operate under the same roof, which is different from the existing airport. This will help DT’s ambition to develop a hub and spoke model at Luanda, as the country has also revealed a new visa-free scheme for nationals of over 90 countries to ease travel and tourism.

Featured image: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in house colors. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways. Further reporting by Siddharth Ganesh.