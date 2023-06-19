TAAG Angola Airlines Announces A220 Lease Agreement with ACG

DALLAS — TAAG Angola Airlines (DT) announced a new long-term lease agreement with Aviation Capital Group (ACG) for four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. These aircraft will be delivered to the Angola flag carrier in 2025 from ACG’s order book with Airbus.

The order agreement was firmed at the Paris Air Show today. The agreement was signed by the TAAAG Angola Chairwomen, Ana Major, along with Aviation Capital Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Baker.

TAAG Angola Airlines CEO Eduardo Fairen commented, “Incorporating four new A220 aircraft under this agreement is a clear sign of our international credibility and a major milestone in renewing the TAAG fleet. We are deeply committed to growing the company, leveraging our market share and destination portfolio. Our passengers will benefit from higher connectivity options while planning their trips and a greater flight experience overall, as the Airbus A220 is a smart, tech-advanced equipment suitable for nowadays gadgets.”

Tom Baker, CEO and President of ACG, commented, “On behalf of ACG, we’re truly honored and proud to be a business partner of TAAG Angola Airlines, supporting its growth and expansion plans with the modern and environmentally friendly A220-300 aircraft. This state-of-the-art equipment, with its comfort, low noise, and fuel economy characteristics, will support TAAG’s mission to reopen markets, tap into new destinations and increase the connectivity options with more frequencies.”

This announcement comes as the Angola flag carrier plans to double its fleet over the new three-and-a-half years by acquiring upwards of 28 new aircraft. By 2027 the carrier plans to have a fleet of at least 50 jets. The new aircraft will allow the carrier to add more routes and destinations to its development strategy. In 2022, despite high operating costs, the airline recorded a net profit and planned to build off that.

Photo: TAAG Angola Airlines

TAAG Angola Fleet

TAAG has a fleet of 22 aircraft, including six Boeing 737-700s, three Boeing 777-200ERs, five Boeing 777-300ERs, and five Bombardier Dash 8 – Q400s. This airline is also awaiting the delivery of six Airbus A220-300s, which will be delivered between 2023 and 2024.

TAAG connects its hub at Luanda Quatro de Fevereiro Airport (LAD) with 23 destinations across Africa, Europe, and South America, including Lisbon Humberto Delgado (LIS), Johannesburg OR Tambo (JNB), and São Paulo Guarulhos Airport (GRU).

Route development is a major part of the airline’s growth plans as it is seen a static increase in passenger demand starting on August 2nd; it will increase service between LAD and GRU to six weekly frequencies. Furthermore, TAAG’s recent partnership with South American carrier GOL has helped increase its presence in Latin America.

Lastly, ​​TAAG is also awaiting the opening of a new US$5bn airport in Luanda, which is set to open in December 2023. Construction on the airport began in 2008 and is designed to handle 10 million international and 5 million domestic travelers. The airport, dubbed the New Luanda International Airport, will have the capacity to handle the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 and include two runways and three terminals.

The new airport will allow domestic and international flights to operate under the same roof, which is not the case at the existing airport. It will enable DT to create Luanda into a profitable modern hub.

Featured image: TAAG Angola Airines